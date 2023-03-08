Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment

Developed by Obsidian and Private Division, The Outer Worlds is a very exciting RPG that’s just been re-released for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC as The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition. It seems to mark Obsidian’s return to their old-school RPG roots, set in a fleshed out world that feels lived in and believable. If you ever want to relive the adventure, you might be wondering if there’s new game plus in The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition. Here’s what you need to know.

Is There New Game Plus in The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition? Answered

The short answer is, no, there is no new game plus feature available in The Outer Worlds.

Once you beat the campaign and roll credits, if you want to play the game again, you’ll essentially need to start from scratch. This means that you won’t be able to carry over any levels, items, or equipment from your first playthrough, and you’ll need to do everything over again.

This shouldn’t really come as too much of a surprise, considering the fact that past games in the Fallout and even the Elder Scrolls series have never provided players with a new game plus feature.

Still, it’s definitely a little disappointing, considering the fact that The Outer Worlds is a shorter game than fans might expect, and is meant to be replayed multiple times so you can explore all the different branching paths that are on offer here.

Having new game plus would definitely make it more enjoyable to replay missions and see the different outcomes.

It’s possible that Obsidian might still patch in the feature at a later date, as some sort of post-launch update, and we’ll keep you updated if that ever happens.

Is there new game plus in Outer Worlds? No there isn’t.

That’s all you need to know about the new game plus feature in The Outer Worlds Spacer’s Choice Edition. Be sure to search for Twinfinite or check our Outer Worlds guide wiki for more tips and information.

Here are a few other guides to help get you started:

Related Posts