My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 91 Release Date & Spoilers
Making more cosplay preparations.
The adorable anime continues smoothly as our two leads continue to press on with their cosplay aspirations. However, there might be some drama coming. Here’s what we know about the release date for My Dress-Up Darling chapter 91 and story spoilers for those who are too eager for what’s ahead.
When Does Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru Chapter 91 Come Out?
Chapter 91 of My Dress-Up Darling will be out on April 21 in its original Japanese format. It will be around this time that scans and leaks will appear online. To read the official English translations, you can download the official Manga Up app from publisher Square Enix.
Readers beware that the information below will certainly spoil the chapter for anyone wanting to read it for themselves.
What Happens in Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru Chapter 91?
As the release date for chapter 91 is still over a month away, there are no actually known story beats that have leaked. Though, there were things that happened in chapter 90 that reveal what might be coming in the future.
Most of chapter 90 revolves around Gojo and Marin preparing for their eventual Comiket appearance. After clothes shopping (where Gojo is still uncomfortable wearing normal people’s clothing), the pair run into Murakami, who treats Gojo to ramen.
It certainly feels like Murakami is going to try to level with Gojo regarding the fact that he looks good in the winter jacket that Marin swooned over, so he should try stepping out of his comfort zone.
This is everything you need to know about the release date and story spoilers for My Dress-Up Darling chapter 91. For more news and content regarding this wholesome series, check out our links below.
