Is the Marvel Studio Spoilers Subreddit Banned? Controversy Explained

Image Source: Disney/Marvel Studios

Spoilers often feel unavoidable in our current entertainment industry. The bigger your franchise, the more likely it is that a legion of people will go online to spoil new releases before fans get the chance to experience them. Very few companies know about this more than Marvel, a company with an entire Reddit forum dedicated to spoiling its films. Recently, this forum has taken a massive hit; here’s everything we know about whether the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit has been banned.

Is r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers Gone?

While it’s not entirely clear if it’s necessarily been “banned,” the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit has indeed been shut down. The moderators sent out a final post before the closure titled “This Might Be The End,” noting that the page would no longer have any mods running it, thus leaving it out to dry. Within the final message, /u/MSSmods wrote that the forum had “grown so large that people from the MCU know of it. Sadly, this means Disney also knows of it. The Mouse always wins…a lesson I learned from South Park.”

This clearly alludes to the recent reports that Marvel Studios issued a subpoena application in the wake of the subreddit leaking a dialogue transcript of the company’s latest film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel Studios filed this court case in order to identify the users that unleashed this leak. If this is not Marvel directly issuing the closure, it appears the subreddit preferred to end things to avoid causing another legal stink.

That’s all we’ve got on whether the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit has been banned. If you’re looking for a bit more Marvel speculation, check out Twinfinite’s look at eight MCU loose ends still waiting to be tied up.

Related Posts