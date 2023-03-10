Mario Day Celebrations Include New LEGO Characters, Movie Shoe Replicas, & More

Image Source: Nintendo

We know what you are thinking: Mario Day (also known as MAR10 Day) should be a federal/public holiday in your country. You deserve to get a day off work on March 10 each year to think about Super Mario, write a sentimental letter addressed to Mario, and/or create an altar at which to worship Mario. Nintendo agrees with you, and has gladly put on a bevy of Mario Day celebrations this year:

LEGO Dry Bowser Castle Expansion Announced

Image Credit: LEGO

The collaboration between LEGO and Nintendo for the LEGO Super Mario sets have been fascinating, to say the least. The combination of classic brick-building and actual game elements has made for some very unique sets.

As such, it came as a pleasant surprise that a brand new Dry Bowser Castle Expansion set would be announced for Mario Day via a special presentation, demonstrated by Didier Agani, the Senior Play Designer for the LEGO Super Mario team. This adorably ominous new set can be yours when it releases on Aug. 1, 2023.

LEGO Donkey Kong Set Announced

Image Credit: LEGO

A Donkey Kong made out of LEGO bricks is not the toy the world deserves, but it is the toy the world needs.

In LEGO’s special Mario Day presentation, they announced that there will be a new Donkey Kong-themed set releasing this Summer, showing Mario’s ability to be placed on top of everyone’s favorite Kong, which is sure to bring exciting new functionality and play styles. Ah, the classic tale of mortal enemies turned plastic miniature friends.

Super Mario Movie Shoe Replicas Created and on Display in NYC

Image Credit: Red Wing Shoes

In a move exactly zero people expected, Nintendo commissioned Red Wing Shoes to create perfect replicas of the titular character’s boots from the upcoming Universal Pictures’ Super Marios Bros. Movie. Red Wing Shoes has also taken the liberty of even sharing the process with which they crafted these impressive replicas, complete with mushroom-infused heel pads for added homage to the series.

But, wait, there’s more– You can feast your eyes on these shoes in person at the official Nintendo Store in New York City for a limited time. Go, get on a plane to NYC right now, and fulfill your dreams of taking a selfie next to Mario’s shoes.

New $299 Nintendo Switch “Choose One” Bundle

Image Credit: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch is no stranger to bundles, so it makes sense that Nintendo would drop a new one in celebration of Mario Day. This time, for $299, you can receive a Nintendo Switch with red Joy-Con controllers, a Joy-Con grip, and a set of Universal Pictures’ Super Mario Bros.

Movie sticker sheets, and the choice of downloading a digital copy of either Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey. “Let them pick their own damn game,” said the President of Nintendo, probably.

$20 Discounts on Mario Games on the Nintendo eShop

Image Credit: Nintendo

In celebration of Mario Day, Nintendo has decided to put a collection of Super Mario and Donkey Kong games up for up to 50% off, essentially giving a $20 discount on these titles. Deals on Super Mario games do not come often, but when they do, they are not all that great.

Needless to say, the $20 discount may not be sufficient for some, but this is an opportunity to get some fantastic titles at a less-than-usual cost.

The Final Trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is Released

Nintendo delivered a new Nintendo Direct presentation solely covering The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The Direct itself was hosted by Shigeru Miyamoto, featuring the voice cast, including Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogen, and Keegan Michael-Key. The cherry on top of this presentation, however, was the debut of the final trailer for the highly anticipated film, giving viewers some more glimpses at the movie.

If you have been dying to hear Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and aching for more Charlie Day as Luigi, do not hesitate to watch this trailer. As a challenge, watch the trailer carefully and see if you can spot Bob-Omb Battlefield, the first stage from the iconic Super Mario 64. The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases in theaters on Apr. 5 in the United States and Apr. 28 2023 in Japan.

What are your plans for Mario Day? Have you called up everyone you know for a barbecue? If so, invite us. Whatever your plans are, be sure to include sticking with Twinfinite to check out more Nintendo and Super Mario news and updates.

