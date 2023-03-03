Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Open-World? Answered

Image Source: Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action Souls-like game developed by Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo, and while it does sport a lot of similarities to Nioh, this game is set in the Three Kingdoms era in Chinese history. Given that most Souls games are largely open-world, you might be questioning whether Wo Long is an open-world game as well. Here’s what you need to know.

Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty an Open-World Game?

The short answer is, no. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is not an open-world game. Just like Nioh, the game is broken down into shorter levels and missions that you take on in a fairly linear way. There’s no large open-world for you to freely explore, and your exploration in the game is really just limited to the individual levels that you attempt as you progress.

This means that your progression through the game is pretty linear as well, but it’s worth mentioning that the levels themselves can also be rather expansive. There are plenty of little side paths to explore, and secrets that you could miss out on if you’re just barreling through the obvious main path.

Of course, you won’t be able to interact with NPCs and take on dozens of side quests for them like you would in a game like Skyrim or The Witcher 3, but rest assured that there’s still plenty of content to chew through here, including multiplayer functionality and a whole host of spells to learn.

That’s all you need to know about whether Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an open-world game. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

