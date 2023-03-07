Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Connected to Nioh? Answered

Image Source: Team Ninja

Team Ninja has made a name for itself by making titles known to punish players to their limits with insurmountable odds. The studio’s latest project, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, has drawn some notable comparisons to Team Ninja’s previous work, Nioh, leaving many players to question whether or not the two share more in common than solely looks. If you’re one of the many wondering this exact statement, here’s what you need to know about whether or not Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Nioh are connected.

Do Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Nioh Take Place in the Same Universe? Explained

Some unfortunate news for fans and hopefuls, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Nioh are not connected. As mentioned, Team Ninja created both titles, with both games sharing a similar style of play. At first glance, it’s easy to immediately think that both titles are connected since they play out the same way, with the Soulslike formula playing a heavy influence in gameplay. However, what severs the connection between them is the setting they both unfold.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty takes place in a completely different period, opting to follow the story of a nameless soldier who must fight monsters and demons during the Three Kingdoms period of China. Conversely, Nioh takes place in the late Sengoku period of Japan, where clans found themselves at war amongst themselves and the demons populating the region.

So, while they feature a similar premise and common emeries, Wo Long and Nioh are not connected whatsoever, at least until Team Ninja comes out and clarifies the situation. That’s all you need to know about whether or not Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Nioh are connected. For more tips and tricks on the former title, check out our related section below.

Related Posts