The latest entry in the John Wick saga is out now and provides an action-filled, neon-lighted, and globe-trotting blockbuster as we’ve come to expect from the franchise. After such an adrenaline-fueled movie, full of unique and imaginative action sequences and kills, many fans are wondering is there going to be a John Wick 5? Here’s everything you need to know.

Spoilers for John Wick 4 follow below. Read at your own risk.

Will There Be a John Wick 5?

Unfortunately, there are no plans for a John Wick 5, especially given the way in which John Wick: Chapter 4 ended.

Furthermore, when director Chad Stahelski was asked about a fifth entry in the franchise, he told The Hollywood Reporter: “In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We’re going to give John Wick a rest. I’m sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we’ll take a quiet minute.”

How Did John Wick: Chapter 4 End?

At the end of the latest entry, audiences see Wick losing conscience while sitting on the stairs near the Church of the Sacré-Coeur in Paris. The next scene shows John Wick’s tombstone next to that of his wife. With that in mind, it would be possible to explain in a future sequel John Wick wasn’t really dead, and just had many injuries, so Winston and he decided to fake his death so that John could live in the peace he had earned by killing many, many, many villains.

For now, John Wick fans will be able to keep exploring this universe through other stories. There’s already a spin-off being shot, Ballerina, which will follow a female assassin (Ana de Armas) seeking vengeance after her family is killed. A TV series called The Continental, set in the 70s in New York about Winston rising to power is also in production.

There might be other possible movies and shows that haven’t yet been announced, maybe one about Akira (Rina Sawayama), a character that made an impression in John Wick: Chapter 4.

