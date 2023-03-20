Is Resident Evil 4 Remake on Xbox One? Answered

Image Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake is one of the most highly anticipated titles in 2023, and many fans can’t wait to get their hands on the game. Still, one important question remains for some players. If you are wondering whether Resident Evil 4 Remake is playable on Xbox One, you’ve come to the right place because we can answer that question for you.

Can You Play Resident Evil 4 Remake on Xbox One?

Unfortunately, Resident Evil 4 Remake is not available on Xbox One. According to the game’s official website, the title can be played on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The answer may be disappointing, but you can still play the original Resident Evil 4 on the console, and it’s still a good game despite being released many years ago.

Although there is no mention of Xbox One, there is a chance that Resident Evil 4 Remake could be playable on the console in the future. After all, the game is available on PS4. Keep in mind that this is only speculation, and it is also likely that the title won’t appear on Xbox One at all.

Another console that Resident Evil 4 Remake will not be available on is Nintendo Switch. It is likely because the console won’t be able to run the game properly due to its specs that can be considered last-gen.

Hopefully, that answers your question about whether Resident Evil 4 Remake is playable on Xbox One. Twinfinite has more articles about the game below, so be sure to check them out before leaving.

