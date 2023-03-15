Is Pikachu a Boy or a Girl? Ash’s Pikachu Explained

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Gender differences within the Pokemon universe are occasionally subtle in appearances, from Eevee’s tail design to Nidoran’s colorful form. The same goes for Ash Ketchum’s famous companion, Pikachu, given that its gender isn’t explicitly clear in the games, TV shows, and movies. With this guide, we’ll explain if Pikachu is a boy or a girl by showing you the creature’s distinct characteristics.

What Gender is Ash’s Pikachu? Answered

The only way to tell the difference in gender with the Pikachu species is by analyzing the shape of its tail. While males have a pointy design, females have a curvy heart-shaped outline; therefore, Ash’s Pikachu is a boy due to its tail form. Several characters have also used male pronouns when discussing the creature in both the manga and the show, proving its classification.

Twitter user Geno Maxwell showcases the key variances with its tail shape, as well as bringing in a new take on the Pokemon’s non-binary appearance.

Just thinking about what an enby Pikachu tail would look like? pic.twitter.com/9qJeDqio5O — Geno Maxwell (@geckonori) January 7, 2019

Although gender wasn’t involved in the first Pokemon games, it gradually became more in-depth in the following installments, including Generation 2 and 4, primarily when the breeding aspect was introduced. Players started to see male and female visual dissimilarities with certain animals, like Meowstic and Basculegion. Now the franchise has taken it a step further by adding different evolutions for boys and girls, expanding the Pokedex even more.

Yet, certain species only feature one gender, such as Chansey, Hitmonlee, and special event Pokemon, which can affect the breeding procedure.

Now that you know Ash’s Pikachu is a boy, you can examine other creatures’ designs to conclude their genders. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our feature on Ash Ketchum’s top 10 best traveling companions in the Pokemon anime.

