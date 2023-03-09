Is mtg arena down? How to check mtg arena server status

Image via Magic Digital Studio

There’s nothing more annoying than coming home from work, sitting down for a match of MTG Arena, only to find it isn’t working. Maybe you check your network or for an update, but it still isn’t working. Well, in that case the servers might be down, but if you want to find out for sure, we’ll teach you how to check MTG Arena server status.

Is MTG Arena Down?

As of 12:36 AM EST, the servers for MTG Arena are currently operational, meaning you can log in right now and play!

With that said, the game did go down for maintenance on March 7, 2023, so if you experience any connection issues or bugs, please report them through the proper channels.

How to Check MTG Arena Server Status

First up is checking MTG Arena’s official server status. It’s arguably the best place to get firsthand information on the game’s current status across all available platforms. You’ll also learn the current status for individual systems such as logins, matches, social, and the store itself. Lastly, scrolling down to the bottom will give you a rundown of current and past incidents.

While that’s fine and dandy, MTG Arena’s official Twitter page and their official customer support Twitter page are both great options to follow if you’d like to receive notifications on scheduled maintenance and server issues.

With that, you now know if MTG Arena is down and how to check the game’s server status. If you found this guide helpful, you’ll find even more helpful content using the links down below.

