Is MLB The Show 23 Cross-Platform? Answered

Image Source: San Diego Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

There’s only one thing better than enjoying MLB The Show every year on your console of choice, and that’s playing the game with friends and family from all corners of this baseball-loving land. However, if you’re on PlayStation and your old school friend has an Xbox and your cousin has a Switch, it seems like that could present an issue. Here’s everything you need to know about if MLB The Show 23 has cross-platform play.

Does MLB The Show 23 Have Cross-Platform Play?

As Ken Harrelson used to say, you can put it on the board, yes! There absolutely is cross-platform play in MLB The Show 23. Ever since the franchise became multiplatform in 2020, cross-platform play has been a staple of these baseball simulation games. Unlike some other games that limit cross-platform play to specific platforms, anybody who owns MLB The Show 23 can link up with another player no matter what console they’re on.

On top of that, the improved online cross-platform co-op is back again for MLB The Show 23. This was a massive change that came to the franchise last year. The co-op play in this game features cross-platform play with up to three different players. On top of that, the players can be on three different platforms.

Hopefully, now you know everything you need to know about the question is MLB The Show 23 cross-platform? Now get out there with your friends and family and enjoy the 2023 edition of the best baseball sim this side of the friendly confines.

