Is Jango Fett a Mandalorian? Answered

Image Source: StarWars.com

The Mandalorian reintroduced Boba Fett to the Star Wars universe during Season 2. The famous bounty hunter’s return was so well received, that an entire series dedicated to what became of him after escaping the Sarlacc pit was made, called The Book of Boba Fett. But with his reintroduction last season, many began to wonder about his father and if he’s connected to Mandalore. Here is everything you need to know about whether or not Jango Fett is a Mandalorian.

Does The Mandalorian Confirm If Jango Fett Is a True Mandalorian? Answered

According to The Mandalorian Season 2, yes Jango Fett is a Mandalorian. This is brought up by Boba Fett when he reclaims his armor from Din Djarin.

Once Boba Fett puts on the suit, he pulls up a log of information encoded within the armor and confirms to Mando and every Star Wars fan that his father was a Mandalorian. The conversation between them answers many questions, including the origin of Jango Fett.

Jango Fett was a foundling, just like the Mandalorian, and Boba Fett even explains more, saying, “Yes. He even fought in the Mandalorian Civil Wars.” Many wondered about Jango Fett wearing special armor in Attack of the Clones, but the creators behind the Disney+ series brought that question to an end.

When Did Jango Fett First Appear in Star Wars?

Jango Fett was played by Temuera Morrison and was first seen in Episode II of the prequel series, Attack of the Clones. After a shape-shifting assassin failed to kill Padme Amidala, the Jedi looked to capture and then interrogate her on who was behind the attempt. To prevent any information from being relayed to the Jedi, the bounty hunter emerged from the shadows to kill the assassin before escaping.

Jango Fett was part of Count Dooku’s plot for the Separatists to gain more power, but an epic battle took place on Geonosis that determined the fate of many, including the old bounty hunter, who faced Mace Windu in combat.

Fett’s skills may have helped him be exceptional as a bounty hunter, but his interaction with the veteran force user was brief. Windu destroyed his weapons with one strike, while another swift swing removed Fett’s head from his body as his son Boba watched from a distance.

For now, that this everything you need to know about if Jango Fett is a Mandalorian. For more on the series, be sure to check out all of the related content we’ve got down below, including how Grogu got back together with his adoptive papa for Season 3.

Related Posts