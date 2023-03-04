Is Hange Dead in Attack on Titan? Answered

Screenshot by Twinfinite via MAPPA

As Attack on Titan enters the last stretch of its finale, most every character has lost their plot armor. Anyone and everyone could fall victim to the Rumbling triggered by Eren, and the body count has already been escalating at an exponential rate for both integral cast members and the lesser-known citizens of the world. As such, you likely watched one of the climactic scenes from the Final Chapters and are wondering: Is Hange dead in Attack on Titan, or will she have some surprise reveal later on?

Well, for better or worse, we’ve got an answer for you. Do be warned though: There are *Spoilers Ahead.*

Does Hange Die in Attack on Titan? Answered

The unfortunate answer is yes: Zoe Hange does in fact die during her battle with the Rumbling Titans in Attack on Titan.

It should be noted, however, that her death differs slightly in the manga versus the anime. Originally, her fate is left a bit more ambiguous due to the fact that we don’t see the exact moment she perishes. Instead, she is shown battling the Rumbling Titans until bursting into flames due to being in such close proximity to the heat given off by the gargantuan Titans.

Her body is briefly shown falling to the ground, followed by the scene where she wakes up completely unharmed and is guided by the other deceased Survey Corps members toward the afterlife.

The anime, meanwhile, doesn’t leave any room for the imagination in terms of how she dies. In addition to showing Hange’s fight with the Rumbling Titans, she’s rather explicitly shown being burned up by the flames that engulf her until they eventually ignite the canister attached to her Omni-Directional Maneuvering Gear. Her body is then shown falling to the ground in a charred heap, and is trampled by the endless advance of the Rumbling Titans.

It’s a minor change, but also one that leaves zero room for doubt that Hange does indeed make the ultimate sacrifice so that her allies can leave in time to stop Eren. It also avoids the more Shonen-y trope of characters surviving otherwise deadly predicaments solely because they’re popular, a la Levi’s managing to dodge death despite having a bomb go off in his face.

That’s all there is to know about whether or not Hange is dead in Attack on Titan. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles down below.

