Is the Bolt Thrower Worth It in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Advantages & Disadvantages Listed

Resident Evil 4 Remake offers many types of guns players can obtain from the Merchant, like the Stingray sniper rifle and the powerful Rocket Launcher. Among them is the Bolt Thrower which is a very niche weapon that some players may be interested in purchasing due to its gimmicks. If you want to know whether it’s worth buying the Bolt Thrower in Resident Evil 4 Remake, this guide can tell you the answer.

Should You Buy the Bolt Thrower in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Although it heavily depends on your playstyle, we generally do not recommend buying the Bolt Thrower in Resident Evil 4 Remake. The weapon’s damage is not great, considering how slow its Rate of Fire is compared to other firearms. You may also have a harder time when aiming since the bolts will drop quite a bit due to gravity, which increases your chance of missed shots.

Its main gimmick of having retrievable bolts is not very useful if you are playing on Normal or Assisted mode, where ammo can be found easily. You will have better use for your money by upgrading other firearms which have better damage and Rate of Fire.

While some people may call it the worst weapon in the game, you can still buy the Bolt Thrower if it fits your playstyle. It is very useful if you like to use stealth and kill your enemies silently.

You can also tie attachable mines to your bolts, turning them into Explosive Bolts that can harm several enemies. However, its area of effect is not large and can only affect opponents who stand very close to one another.

You may be able to have more use for this weapon in higher difficulties where ammo is very limited. Do note that, unlike the regular kind, you won’t be able to retrieve Explosive Bolts since they will be destroyed during the explosion.

Bolt Thrower Advantages and Disadvantages in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Here are the advantages of the Bolt Thrower:

Retrievable ammo.

You can use attachable mines.

Great for stealth.

Here is the list of disadvantages you have to deal with when using this weapon:

Slow Rate of Fire.

Aiming may be difficult due to the bolts’ trajectories.

The damage is not great compared to other guns.

Explosive Bolts’ area of effect is small.

The bolts take up bigger space in your inventory compared to other types of ammo.

That is everything you need to know about the Bolt Thrower in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Before leaving, be sure to check out other Twinfinite articles below.

