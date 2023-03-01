Is Babu Frik in The Mandalorian? Answered

Image Source: Disney

The Mandalorian and Grogu are officially back for Season 3, bringing all of their trademark stoicism and adorability back into our homes. And while there’s only one episode out so far, the fanbase already has plenty of questions, including if a certain character from recent movies just made an appearance. Here is everything you need to know about if Babu Frik is in The Mandalorian.

Was That Babu Frik in The Mandalorian Season 3? Answered

The short answer is, no, Babu Frik is not in The Mandalorian Season 3. However, members of his race do appear in the first episode. These creatures are known as Anzellan, an alien race in the Star Wars universe that boast great technical abilities, making them the perfect mechanics.

The Anzellan we see in Season 3 Episode 1 of The Mandalorian certainly act and speak similarly to Babu Frik, but that is mostly just a trademark of their species’ personality. Frik isn’t among any of the characters that you see in the episode.

What Language Does Babu Frik Speak?

If you’re curious as to what language these little critters are speaking, it’s simply called Anzellan, just like their race. It’s definitely one of the more unique dialects, even in Star Wars lore, as it combines a bit of English in with slang that is hard for most people to understand.

For now, that is all you need to know about if Babu Frik is in The Mandalorian. If you’re still on the hunt for more content, including what the monkey-looking creatures on Nevarro are called, then check out all of our other stuff below.

