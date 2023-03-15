Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Friday the 13th movies have been a staple of the horror and slasher genre since the first movie was released in 1980. Since then, Jason Voorhees never stopped killing, as there are 12 Friday the 13th movies, a TV series, novels, comic books, and video games about the boy who was thought to be drowned at Camp Crystal Lake. If you’re about to enter the world of Jason and his killer ways, you might be wondering how to watch the Friday the 13th movies in order. Here’s everything you need to know.

Watching the Friday the 13th Movies in Order

There are two ways of watching the Friday the 13th movies in order, either by release date or by chronological order.

Both ways will scare you enough to have some nightmares, as the masked Jason is always horrific, so the big decision is if you want to watch them as they were released and fans of the franchise saw them, or in the chronological order Jason Voorhees experienced them.

Here’s the list of the Friday the 13th movies ordered by when they were released:

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Jason X (2002)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Friday the 13th (2009)

If you want to follow the adventures of Jason in chronological order, then this is how you should watch them (the difference is in the order of the final three movies):

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Jason X (2002)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

If after watching all those Jason killings (and movies), you still want more, we have good news for you, there’s going to be a prequel TV series, Crystal Lake, with Bryan Fuller as the showrunner. There have also been some talks about rebooting the franchise, so let’s keep our fingers crossed.

Now that you know how to watch the Friday the 13th movies in order, you can look for more guides and news for the franchise on Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

