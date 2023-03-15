Image Source: Future Space/ Next Film

The 365 Days trilogy is an adaptation of a series of books of the same name written by Polish author Blanka Lipińska. The steamy collection of books got adapted as a Polish erotic thriller movie franchise that became one of the most-watched trilogies on Netflix ever. If you want to enjoy this sexy, hot movie franchise but don’t know where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to watch the 365 Days movies in order.

Watching the 365 Days Movies in Chronological Order

There are three 365 Days movies. The best way to understand the story of how Massimo Torricelli, the head of the Sicilian Mafia, and Laura, a Polish woman vacationing in Sicily, meet and might fall in love, after many obstacles and tribulations, is by watching it in chronological order:

365 Days (2020)

365 Days: This Day (2022)

Next 365 Days (2022)

Love, sex, eroticism and danger are what the trilogy offers, following the structure and story of the Lipińska books (inspired in part by the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise starring Dakota Johnson). The whole trilogy of movies was directed by Barbara Bialowąs and Tomasz Mandes and starred Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone as Laura and Massimo.

