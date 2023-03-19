How to Use Bow on Rogue Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

One of the most exciting aspects of playing the Rogue class in Diablo 4 is the ability to use a bow as well as melee attacks. This weapon combination offers players a unique play style that allows them to deal damage from range while also being able to make quick work of enemies with melee attacks. But players cannot use the bow right away in the game, and finding out where it is can be a little confusing. Here is how to use the bow with the Rogue class in Diablo 4.

How to Use Bow as Rogue In Diablo 4

To use the bow as the Rogue in Diablo 4, you must reach level 2. Once you have reached this level, you will be able to choose between two skills: Forceful Arrow or Heartseeker. Both will allow you to use a bow to attack.

Once you have chosen your skill, it’s time to start using the bow properly. When you first encounter enemies, try to keep your distance and use your bow to attack them from range. This will allow you to deal damage without putting yourself in harm’s way. As you progress through the game, you will encounter a variety of enemies with different abilities and weaknesses, so it’s important to pay attention to their patterns and adjust your strategy accordingly.

Mastering the use of the bow as your Rogue character in Diablo 4 can be a game-changer when it comes to dealing with enemies from a distance. By taking advantage of the various skills and talents available to you, as well as learning to effectively manage your resources, you can become a formidable force on the battlefield.

Whether you prefer to focus on precision and critical hits or prefer a more mobile, hit-and-run approach, there are many ways to tailor your playstyle to suit your preferences. With practice and dedication, you can take your Rogue’s bow proficiency to the next level and dominate your opponents.

Hopefully this cleared up how to use the bow as a Rogue in Diablo 4. For more tips and tricks. check out our other guides and articles down below. They’ll help you master the basics of upgrading your gear and skills so that you can become a powerful force against the Burning Hells.

Related Posts