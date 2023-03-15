Image via 2K Sports

GM Mode is back and perhaps bigger than ever in WWE 2K23, and the differences primarily lie within the details. Just like last year, players get to book every aspect of their show — including but not limited to the arena, crew, and even special effects. This time, though, not all of those options will be available from the start. So without further ado, here’s how to unlock everything in GM Mode in WWE 2K23.

WWE 2K23 GM Mode Logistics Overview

With each passing week, GM Mode in WWE 2K23 will challenge players to build the best show they can through the use of Power Cards, roster-building, and enthralling rivalries. Deciding which General Manager to use will also have an effect, but none of that is the end-all.

After all, this is WWE, and presentation remains as important as ever. In order to maximize your audience and rake in the cash, deciding on an arena and everything that comes with it is of the utmost importance. Fortunately, though, you won’t have to rush. In fact, some of these options won’t even be available until you’ve played through at least one season of GM Mode.

Every sub-section, be it Arena, Crew, Special Effects, or Advertisement, will begin with the Base Level in Week 1. Additionally, these basics do not cost any money to book. Starting in Week 2, however, things will not only cost money to book, but also money to unlock.

Unlocking All Arenas in WWE 2K23 GM Mode

Arena Available Cost to Unlock Cost to Book High School Gym Week 1 $0 $0 Concert Hall Week 2 $5,000 $5,000 Capitol Wrestling Center Week 3 $10,000 $10,000 Fleet Center Week 5 $20,000 $20,000 Big Stadium Week 20 $200,000 $200,000 Big Open Stadium Season 4, Week 5 $350,000 $350,000

That’s right, folks! With Seasons being part of GM Mode now, you’ll have to play a while if you want that Big Open Stadium for, say, WrestleMania. That said, five of the six arenas will still be available at the 20-week mark. Don’t smile too widely yet, because everything that follows requires progressing much further than 20 weeks.

Still, it’s important to balance these arenas with the overall cost of your show, as well as the current amount of fans your brand has. Be sure to pay close attention to the Reward goals and incentives for booking accordingly that are listed underneath each Arena.

Unlocking All Crew in WWE 2K23 GM Mode

Crew Available Cost to Unlock Cost to Book Road Crew Week 1 $0 $0 Backstage Crew Week 5 $50,000 $50,000 Gorilla Crew Season 2, Week 5 $100,000 $100,000 Stage Building Crew Season 2, Week 20 $150,000 $150,000 Veteran Crew Season 3, Week 15 $200,000 $200,000 The McMahon Family Season 4, Week 10 $250,000 $250,000

Prices for each Crew type are quite a bit steeper than WWE 2K22, but that’s also because players will only have two Crews available to them throughout the first season of GM Mode. Ideally, you’ll have enough money to afford the others when the time arrives.

That said, the fun is just getting started.

Unlocking All Special Effects in WWE 2K23 GM Mode

Special Effects Available Cost to Unlock Cost to Book Basic Lights & Effects Week 1 $0 $0 Basic Lights, Effects, & Pyro Week 10 $50,000 $50,000 Advanced Lights, Effects, & Pyro Season 2, Week 10 $100,000 $100,000 Network Quality Lights, Effects, & Pyro Season 3, Week 5 $150,000 $150,000 Veteran Lights, 3D Effects, & Pyro Season 3, Week 20 $200,000 $200,000 Industry Leading Lights, 3D Effects, & Pyro Season 4, Week 15 $250,000 $250,000

Holy production costs, Batman! Again, though, it’s all a balancing act. By Season 4 of your GM career, you’ll be able to afford such lavish effects. And ideally when that time comes, you’ll be able to use them to your advantage.

Unlocking All Advertisements in WWE 2K23 GM Mode

Advertisement Available Cost to Unlock Cost to Book Local Signs & Flier Ads Week 1 $0 $0 Cameo Appearances Campaign Week 15 $50,000 $50,000 Viral Campaign Season 2, Week 15 $100,000 $100,000 Superstar Signings Season 3, Week 10 $150,000 $150,000 Commercial Campaign Season 4, Week 5 $200,000 $200,000 Movie Deals Season 4, Week 20 $250,000 $250,000

Again, a very staggered availability schedule coupled with very high costs. But this year, it seems as though WWE 2K has really put an emphasis on building your show week-to-week. It cannot be overstated how much of a game-changer the simple addition of Seasons is to this mode. Therefore, you’re going to run into production and ad costs that are far more expensive (yet also likely worth it) the further you build upon your GM career.

For now, that’s everything you need to know in terms of how to unlock everything in GM Mode in WWE 2K23. So what are you waiting for? And if you happen to be looking for more in-game tips, you’ve come to the right place. Be sure to check out our other guides and updates at the various links below.

