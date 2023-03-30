How to Stop Check Swing in MLB The Show 23

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

Patience can sometimes be a virtue in baseball, as taking pitches and building counts can put the user at an advantage as the game grows longer. However, there is a difference between blatantly taking a pitch and actually checking your swing. That’s why we’re here to walk you through how to stop check swings in MLB The Show 23.

Managing Check Swings in MLB The Show 23

Now, one cannot simply stop their check swing in MLB The Show 23 if one has already begun. However, you can certainly manage how frequently you fall back on it. If you keep running into the issue of your batter checking their swing, it’s almost certainly because you keep tapping the swing button instead of fully pressing it. The quick tap can result in a number of animations, but it will always result in not actually fully swinging the bat.

Video Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

That first little flinch is a result of the quickest of button taps, while the second animation is the result of the more traditional check swing. Fittingly, it came on a pitch just outside of the strike zone as well, which is when you typically want to check your swing. However, if you’re not intending to do so, the fix is simple: just don’t tap the button.

Video Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

As it happens, this swing resulted in the desired outcome: a home run. Can you imagine if you had let that pitch go by in an actual game because you only tapped the swing button instead? Unforgiveable. That said, there is often a balance to strike. The check swing is an important component of the game, and should be used when a particular pitch calls for it. Just don’t make the mistake of utilizing it accidentally.

That’s everything you need to know about how to stop check swings in MLB The Show 23. Be sure to keep it right here at Twinfinite for any and all guides, updates, and other in-game information by checking out the various links below.

