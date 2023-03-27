Image Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake features various puzzles that players must solve in order to make their way past numerous locked doors. The game usually gives you hints on how to decode them in nearby areas, but they can be hard to find. If you want to know how to solve the clock puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake, this guide can tell you the solution.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Clock Puzzle Guide

After getting separated from Leon during Chapter 9, Ashley discovers two grandfather clocks that are hiding secret passages. The solution to this puzzle is contained in the Hastily Written Note that can be found in the room above the library, meaning you must pass the two infected armors that roam the area.

Since Ashley cannot fight like Leon, you must use stealth to survive the encounters. You can also utilize the lamp to stun them temporarily, but it’s best to avoid the monsters because it only takes one hit to kill the young woman.

How to Obtain the Hastily Written Note in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Here are the steps you can take to find the Hastily Written Note:

Place the lamp on the pedestal. It will move the shelf in front of you and allow you to access a hidden section in the library. Lower the stairs using the device. Retrieve the lamp, take the stairs, and obtain a Bunch of Keys from the table. Take the elevator. Make your way to the other side of the library, where the elevator is located, but be careful of the two infected armors. You can unlock the elevator door using the third key, but you can also discover a locked chest in the library. Obtain the Hastily Written Note from the table. After Ashley talks with Leon, you can find another grandfather clock in the room and the Hastily Written Note on the table.

Solving Clock Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

In the Hastily Written Note, you will discover the time you must input into the two grandfather clocks to open the path. There seem to be several answers to this puzzle, so it may be impossible to skip the library section.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

So far, the solution to the puzzle is either “11:04” or “VIIXII” (7 o’clock). It seems to be affected by the difficulty level you’ve chosen, with Assisted/Normal getting “11:04” and Hardcore/Professional having “VIIXII” as the answer. You can move the clock hands by holding LB/RB or L1/R1, and the door should open for you after placing them in the correct positions.

That is everything you need to know to solve the clock puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Twinfinite has more guides that may help you beat Los Iluminados below, so be sure to check them out before leaving.

