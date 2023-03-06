Image Source: Rockstar Games

Cash is the king in Grand Theft Auto Online, and the fastest way to earn is by engaging in various illegal activities. With the release of the Los Santos Drug Wars update, players can now sell drugs to street dealers for a significant profit. If you’re struggling financially and looking to make some quick cash in the game, then here’s a comprehensive guide on how to sell drugs to street dealers in GTA Online.

Where Do You Find Street Drug Dealers in GTA Online? Answered

Image source: Rockstar Games

Every 24 hours, street dealers will appear on the map in one of three random locations. The specific location remains unknown until 07:00 UTC.

Once they spawn, a purple dialogue cloud marker will appear on the mini-map, indicating the dealer’s location. Head to the marked spot to sell your drugs and approach the dealer.

How to Sell Drugs in GTA Online

Image source: Rockstar Games

Selling Drugs in Grand Theft Online requires you to meet certain conditions. Players must have certain properties established and operational. These include a Motorcycle Club (MC) business, Nightclub tech, and an Acid Lab.

These properties are essential for producing and storing drugs, and without them, players will not be able to sell drugs to street dealers. It’s important to note that setting up and running these properties requires significant investment. Therefore, players should carefully consider these options and make informed decisions before investing in these properties.

How Much Does Each Drug Sell for in GTA Online

Once they have any of these businesses set up, travel to the marked location and interact with the street dealer. You’ll see a menu with the following options:

Sell Weed: Price ranges from $1,400 to $1,600

Price ranges from $1,400 to $1,600 Sell Meth: Price range from $8,250 to $9,250

Price range from $8,250 to $9,250 Sell Cocaine: Price ranges from $1,385 to $1,585

Price ranges from $1,385 to $1,585 Sell Acid: Price ranges from $19,000 to $21,000

It’s also worth noting that each dealer pays double the amount for a specific item. Apart from this, if you’re wondering how much money you can make through this business, a GTA Online YouTuber named TGG made $247,000 selling drugs to all three dealers per day.

Although selling drugs to street dealers can be profitable in GTA Online, it also carries significant risks. Players should be aware that other players may attempt to steal their drugs or attack them during the transaction. Additionally, the police may intervene if they notice any suspicious activity.

That’s everything you need to know about selling drugs to street dealers in GTA Online. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other GTA Online-related content in the section at the bottom of the page.

