How to Salvage Items in Diablo 4 Beta

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 marks the return of Blizzard’s long-running action RPG franchise, and after the weird colorful wonderland that was Diablo 3, this should be a nice return to form for the series. Many familiar mechanics make a return in this entry, and inventory management is part of it. Here’s how to salvage items in Diablo 4.

Salvaging Items in Diablo 4

As you’ll quickly notice, your gear and inventory space in Diablo 4 is pretty limited, which isn’t great for a game that’s all about acquiring as much awesome loot as possible. Before long, you’ll find your pockets filling up with unwanted gear, which you can salvage for gold and raw materials.

To do this, head to any town or outpost in the game and speak with the Blacksmith, who will be denoted on your map with the anvil icon. Speak with him and select the leftmost tab on his menu to find the Salvage icon. Click on it, then select the items in your inventory that you want to salvage.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

To speed up this process, you can also mark items in your inventory as junk by selecting them and pressing the Space key. Once you’ve done this, speak with the Blacksmith and select the option to salvage all junk to quickly get rid of all your unwanted items.

We definitely recommend doing this whenever you find yourself in a town, as your inventory will fill up extremely quickly. You don’t want to have full pockets before heading to your next dungeon.

That’s all you need to know about how to salvage items in Diablo 4. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

