Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest action role-playing game from Team Ninja that features lighting-fast reflexes and difficult combat. Luckily, the game allows you to recruit up to two NPCs to fight alongside and help in battle. Although, there is a way to remove your AI companions if you would like the extra challenge or find them to just be in the way of your strategies. Here is how to remove companions in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Removing Companions in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty makes it easy to remove AI companions, but it is not possible at the start of the game. The first mission automatically assigns you an NPC ally, but you will become free once the next mission begins.

You will meet your AI companion about halfway through the second mission, named Zhao Yun, who will join your party and give you an item that will dismiss companions at any time. To remove companions, simply go to your inventory and select the Willow Branch to dismiss one or both allies currently in your squad.

The Willow Branch is a permanent item in your inventory and can be used an infinite amount of times. Dismissed allies can rejoin your squad by selecting them in the Reinforcements menu at a banner. Also, NPC companions will be removed automatically if you join the game’s online co-op multiplayer.

That is how to remove companions in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides on the game.

