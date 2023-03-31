Image Source: Bandai Namco

One of the longest-running franchises, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 gets yet another fantastic update, this time a free upgrade that brings the new Gohan Beast Transformation from the Dragon Ball Super Movie: Super Hero. This guide will teach you how to quickly unlock Gohan Beast Mode in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 as fast as possible. Please note, follow this guide in exact order if you’re new to the game. If you’ve been playing for some time, you might have some of these steps already completed and can finish the rest of the steps that you need.

Unlocking Gohan Beast Transformation in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Before anything else, first make sure your game is up to date.

Image Source: Bird Studio / SHUEISHA, TOEI Animation / Bandai Namco

You’ll also need to have completed Parallel Quests 40-50.

Image Source: Bird Studio / SHUEISHA, TOEI Animation / Bandai Namco

Head over to the Resort District / Kame house and you’ll see Gohan and Videl. Talk to them and complete the quest they give you, which is Parallel Quest 51.

Image Source: Bird Studio / SHUEISHA, TOEI Animation / Bandai Namco

Head over to Orange High School and after entering through the gate, head to the lawn on the left and you’ll see Gohan and Videl hanging out. Talk to them, accept their initiation test, and then afterward, talk to them and ask them to be your instructor.

Image Source: Bird Studio / SHUEISHA, TOEI Animation / Bandai Namco

Complete all four of their training missions. Next, keep doing their first test over and over, while talking to them in between, until you reach maximum friendship with them. You can check your friendship rating with instructor characters by going into the game menu, selecting play data, and scrolling to the left until you see the instructors. Scroll down and you’ll see Gohan and Videl, and the friendship bar next to their icon that needs to be filled all the way for maximum friendship.

Image Source: Bird Studio / SHUEISHA, TOEI Animation / Bandai Namco

After maxing out friendship with Gohan and Videl, head over to the Time Next area and spot Piccolo hanging out across from it near the edge of the mountain path. Ask him to be your instructor. Pass his initiation test, ask him to be your instructor, complete all four of his training quests, and once again, get maximum friendship with him the same way you did with Gohan and Videl.

Image Source: Bird Studio / SHUEISHA, TOEI Animation / Bandai Namco

Once all of that is complete, talk to him and select “I want to receive further training”. After that, select “Let’s Spar”.

Image Source: Bird Studio / SHUEISHA, TOEI Animation / Bandai Namco

Next, you’ll go on a special quest to fight Cell Max. All you have to do is attack him like any other normal enemy, and when you defeat him, you’ll have unlocked Beast transformation! Now you can customize your character and select “Beast” in the Awoken Skill slot.

And that’s how to quickly unlock Gohan Beast Mode in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. With such newfound power, you’ll surely be able to take on new foes and complete more missions! Make sure to check out our other guides like how to unlock Supreme Kai of Time and keep your eyes on Twinfinite for more Xenoverse guides!

