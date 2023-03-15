How to Play WWE 2K23 Early
Get in the ring first before others.
WWE 2K23, the latest entry in the professional wrestling video game franchise, is upon us and follows the path of other big-name releases that have multiple release dates. The game is launching for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. It is possible to play the game before most but has a somewhat steep requirement. Here is how to play WWE 2K23 early.
How to Play WWE 2K23 Before the Official Release Date
WWE 2K23 releases for everyone regardless of platform on March 17, 2023. If you want to play earlier than that, you will have to purchase either the WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition or WWE 2K23 Icon Edition.
Both the Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition come with three-day-early access to the game, allowing players to start it as early as March 14, 2023. The catch is that both will cost much more than the Standard Edition. The Deluxe Edition retails for $99.99, while the Icon Edition costs $119.99.
The two special editions also come with other in-game extras to make up the cost. The Deluxe Edition contains the preorder Bad Bunny pack, the game’s season pass, various MyFACTION Cards, and in-game boosters. The Icon Edition contains all the Deluxe Edition content alongside the Ruthless Aggression pack with more playable wrestlers and more MyFACTION cards.
That is how to play WWE 2K23 early. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more WWE 2K23 coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides for the game including the full soundtrack list and if it is compatible with the Steam Deck.
