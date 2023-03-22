Image via Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts is a series that has captured the hearts and minds of numerous gamers across the globe. However, a big critique often levied against the series is that it is too complicated with both its plot and games, as the spinoff entries are just as crucial to the overall story as the numbered installments. This has often been cited as a big reason why some people aren’t able to get into the series, but if you’re one of those people, Twinfinite luckily has you covered as this is a guide on how to play the Kingdom Hearts games in order.

Before getting into the two lists, it’s worth mentioning that most of these games are available to play in HD collections, namely the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package, which includes the final mix versions that were initially only available in Japan. The only releases not included are Union X and Dark Road, which are both mobile games, and Melody of Memory because it was released after the collection. Also, technically Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind is not included, but it is available as DLC for Kingdom Hearts III, so that’s where you can find it.

Playing the Kingdom Hearts Games in Release Order

For those wanting to experience the story in the order that most hardcore Kingdom Hearts fans did, here is a list of the games in rough release order:

Kingdom Hearts (2002) Kingdom Hearts Chain of Memories (2004) Kingdom Hearts II (2005) Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (2009) Kingdom Hearts Coded (2009) Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep (2010) Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance (2012) Kingdom Hearts Union X (2015) Kingdom Hearts 0.2 -A fragmentary passage- (2017) Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (2017) Kingdom Hearts III (2019) Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind (2020) Kingdom Hearts Dark Road (2020) Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory (2020)

Please keep in mind that there are also re-releases of most of these games, which do complicate things a bit. Although, this order is undoubtedly ideal for players wanting to experience the series for the first time, as it is what Square Enix intended for the audience to play. From a Kingdom Hearts fan’s perspective, though, it might be a good idea to play Birth by Sleep and then Coded, as certain elements in the latter game are enhanced by the former.

Playing the Kingdom Hearts Games in Chronological Order

If you are wanting to experience the story in order of the timeline, then here’s how to play the games chronologically:

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover Kingdom Hearts Union X Kingdom Hearts Dark Road Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Kingdom Hearts Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage- Kingdom Hearts Chain of Memories Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days Kingdom Hearts II Kingdom Hearts Coded Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance Kingdom Hearts III Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory

Now please remember that this is roughly a chronological order, as games will often include scenes that take place at different spots in the timeline. However, this list is focused on when the main game takes place and how to ideally play the games in this order. The release order is definitely the more recommended path for first-time players, but chronological order is still a fun path to take.

That is everything you need to know when it comes to playing the Kingdom Hearts games in order. If these games aren’t enough for you then you’ll be happy to know that the series is set to continue with even more installments, including another mobile game and the much anticipated Kingdom Hearts IV. For more coverage on the magical series, keep an eye on Twinfinite, with some of the said coverage even included down below.

Related Posts