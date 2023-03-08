A bit confused as to how to play the Fortnite Geoguessr game? Then no worries, you aren’t alone. In fact, we’ve even come up with a handy guide to help break down some of the more intricate details about this game down below. So let’s get into it.

What Is Fortnite GeoGuessr?

For the uninitiated, GeoGuessr is a browser-based geographic puzzle game that places the player somewhere in the real world and assigns them with finding out where they’ve been located on a map.

This same premise has been used by Epic Games for Fortnite and is based on every map from each in-game chapter. Players will be dropped some on the Fortnite map from a given season and will need to pinpoint the exact location. The closer you are to the correct position on the map, the more points you’ll earn.

How to Play the Fortnite Geoguessr Game

To play Fortnite GeoGuessr, you’ll need to head to a website called Where in Fortnite. It’s complete free-to-play, so don’t worry about having a credit card ready to buy it. You also don’t need an account to play, so you can just jump straight into the action.

On the website, players will be allowed to pick between games of different seasons, more comprehensive chapters comprising of multiple maps spanning across seasons or better, the entire history of the game completely. Playing a match of Fortnite GeoGuessr game will feel familiar to how GeoGuessr matches work.

Once you’ve decided what seasons and chapters you want to play on, you’ll then be given another bunch of options. These include things like being able to add time limits to make things even more difficult for yourself, whether you can pan or zoom the camera, and how many rounds you’ll play before being given your final score. We’ve listed all settings and their various options below:

Game Type: Solo, Multiplayer

Solo, Multiplayer Game Length: 5, 10, 20, 30 & 40 Rounds

5, 10, 20, 30 & 40 Rounds Round Time: No Time Limit, 10 Seconds, 30 Seconds, 60 Seconds

No Time Limit, 10 Seconds, 30 Seconds, 60 Seconds Pan (Look Around): Enabled, Disabled

Enabled, Disabled Zoom: Enabled, Disabled

After you’ve gone through and selected your preferred settings, go ahead and press the big yellow ‘Play!’ button at the bottom of the screen.

You will now be provided with a random location on one of the maps you’ve selected. In the upper right-hand corner, Fortnite GeoGuessr will provide you with the Chapter and Season, to give you a bit of a helping hand narrowing it down.

After clicking a location on the map in the bottom-right of the UI, the player will obtain points proportional to the distance between their spawn point and their guess, with more points being given to more precise guesses. You can earn anywhere between 0 and 500 points depending on how close your guess was.

Tips for Playing Fortnite GeoGuessr

Always check the Chapter and Season in the upper right-hand corner whenever you’re dropped into a map location. This will help you figure out what landmarks and named locations would be on that specific map, allowing you to narrow down the exact location.

Figure out what biome you’re in. If you only see grass, or desert, then you’ll know you’re right in the middle of one of these biomes. If you see the border between two biomes, then you can really narrow down where you are on the map.

Look out for POIs (Points of Interest) and other landmarks such as lakes or rivers that can help you cut out huge areas of the map.

Start out by playing with a long time limit until you’ve got used to the controls and built up your muscle memory here. 10 seconds flies by when you’re first starting out!

Familiarize yourself with map layouts before you start playing. Look at what named locations changed and landmarks appeared in each season and chapter over the years, so you’ll know rough locations of them when you begin playing.

That’s all about how to play the Fortnite Geoguessr game. For more tips and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite.

