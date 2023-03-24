Image Source: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake is a pretty faithful recreation of the original 2005 action game, but there are a few additions here and there that may surprise longtime fans. One of those additions is the Wayshrines, which are new interactable shrines you’ll come across over the course of your journey. Here’s how to open Wayshrines in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

What to Do With Wayshrines in Resident Evil 4 Remake

You’ll find your very first Wayshrine in the village square when you’re first starting out in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and you’ll quickly notice that you need some sort of key item to open it. Don’t worry too much about it; you’ll find the Wayshrine Key later on in chapter 4, so just keep playing until you get to that point.

In chapter 4 of the game, after beating Del Lago, you’ll eventually make your way to the Mural Cave, where you’re tasked with retrieving two key items in order to get the key to the church. Before leaving the Mural Cave, make sure to pick up the Wayshrine Key here.

The Wayshrine Key is a permanent key item, and you can use it multiple times on every Wayshrine you come across, so don’t worry about wasting it and losing it like the Small Keys. It’s absolutely worth backtracking to past Wayshrines you’ve missed, as these usually contain valuable treasures that you can sell to the Merchant, or inlay with gemstones so you can sell them for even higher prices.

That’s all you need to know about how to open Wayshrines in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

