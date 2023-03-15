Image Credit: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with many puzzles and mysteries players can solve while exploring Hogwarts Castle. Many will reward you with chests containing cosmetics for your character or furniture that can be placed in the Room of Requirement. Some puzzles are easy to crack, but others can be more challenging. If you want to know how to open doors that slam shut in Hogwarts Legacy, this guide can help you.

Hogwarts Legacy Clock Tower Shutting Doors Puzzle Guide

There are four shutting doors that you can discover in the Clock Tower, and you can use the same method to solve all of them. The first one you may encounter is located near the Crossed Wand Dueling Club. It looks like a normal door, but if you dare to get close, metal bars will rudely appear to prevent your entry.

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

You may notice that there is a symbol on the bars, and it’s not just for decoration. It is the key to solving this puzzle, and you can find a unicorn on this one.

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

What you are looking for next is a row of icons nearby. The developers have placed them in open locations, so you shouldn’t have trouble discovering them. In this instance, you must look down to find the symbols on the floor.

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

After you have found the unicorn icon among them, you must stop the swinging clock pendulum on top of the symbol to unlock the door. You can either cast Glacius or Arresto Momentum to halt its movement.

I suggest using the ice spell because you can melt the frost with Confringo if you make an error and the pendulum lands on the wrong icon. If you cast Arresto Momentum, you must wait for the charm to wear off, which may take a while.

That is the end of our guide on how to open doors that slam shut in Hogwarts Legacy. Twinfinite has more articles about this game, so be sure to check them out before leaving.

