How To Make Goldflame Tajine Dehya’s Special Dish in Genshin Impact

Image source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Cooking plays a vital role in RPG games, and Genshin Impact is no exception. In the latest 3.5 update, the game developers brought a new dish called Goldflame Tajine, which can only be cooked by the new 5-star Claymore character, Dehya. As with other food items in the game, cooking the Goldflame Tajine requires travelers to find certain ingredients. With that said, here’s how you can make Goldflame Tajine Special Dish in Genshin Impact.

How Do You Cook Goldflame Tajine Special Dish in Genshin Impact? Answered

Travelers will require the following ingredients in order to make Goldflame Tajine in Genshin Impact:

x2 Raw Meat

x2 Padisarah

x1 Spice

x1 Onion

You might have observed that the recipe mentioned above is precisely identical to the Gilded Tajine. However, it’s worth noting that you must equip Dehya before preparing it. Otherwise, there is a possibility of obtaining the Gilded Tajine instead of the Goldflame Tajine. Check out this comprehensive guide if you haven’t unlocked the new 5-Star Claymore character.

After preparing the dish, you can consume Goldflame Tajine to increase all party members’ Max HP by 30% for 300s; however, in Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

Where to Find Goldflame Tajine Ingredients

Here are the instructions to obtain Goldflame Tajine ingredients in the game:

Raw Meat : Obtaining raw meat is possible through hunting animals, buying it from a store, or acquiring it through expeditions.

: Obtaining raw meat is possible through hunting animals, buying it from a store, or acquiring it through expeditions. Padisarah : This ingredient can be exclusively found in Sumeru City, Pardis Dhyai, Vanarana, and the Palace of Alcazarzaray.

: This ingredient can be exclusively found in Sumeru City, Pardis Dhyai, Vanarana, and the Palace of Alcazarzaray. Spice : To purchase Spice, visit Lambad’s Tavern, situated on the south side of Sumeru City next to a Teleport Waypoint.

: To purchase Spice, visit Lambad’s Tavern, situated on the south side of Sumeru City next to a Teleport Waypoint. Onion: Purchase this ingredient from General Goods Shops in Mondstadt and Second Life, located in Liyue Harbor.

That’s everything you need to know about cooking Goldflame Tajine Special Dish in Genshin Impact. Check out the relevant links below for more Genshin Impact content.

Related Posts