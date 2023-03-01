How to Get Virtual Fighter Title in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2: Lightfall is here, challenging players to gear up and prepare for the battle against the Witness. When you’re not fighting and gearing up, you’ll be exploring the rich new world of Neomuna, which is full of secrets and rewards. As with any new expansion, there’s a new set of titles to earn, with the Virtual Fighter Title rising to the top of the wishlists. Interested in nabbing said title? Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Virtual Fighter Title in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Virtual Fighter Title in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Earring the Virtual Fighter title requires you to knock out nine total triumphs. To find it, simply open up your inventory, scroll over to the Journey tab, and select titles. Lightfall and Queensguard are the newest additions, with the former title housing the coveted Virtual Fighter Title.

Lightfall has just been released, so it’ll likely be some time before we figure out how to earn the collectibles, but at first glance, the list seems very achievable. The triumph requirements are as follows:

Neomuni Souvenirs : Trophies from Neomuna, Neptune aka complete the Lightfall collections.

: Trophies from Neomuna, Neptune aka complete the Lightfall collections. Unfinished Business : Complete the “Unfinished Business” quest from Nimbus in Striders’ Gate in Neomuna.

: Complete the “Unfinished Business” quest from Nimbus in Striders’ Gate in Neomuna. Restored and Remembered : Restore all the damaged memorials in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna. “Stargazer” quest completed “Maelstrom” quest completed “Bluejay” quest completed “Strider” quest completed

: Restore all the damaged memorials in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna. Overclocked : Complete a Partition within 7 minutes.

: Complete a Partition within 7 minutes. Master of Survival : Complete any campaign mission on Master difficulty.

: Complete any campaign mission on Master difficulty. Honorary Cloud Strider : Claim all Rank rewards from Nimbus.

: Claim all Rank rewards from Nimbus. Terminal Treasures : At the end of the Terminal Overload activity, open Terminal Overload chests. Terminal Overload Key Chests grant additional progress. (four steps in total)

: At the end of the Terminal Overload activity, open Terminal Overload chests. Terminal Overload Key Chests grant additional progress. (four steps in total) The Final Strand : Complete the “Final Strand” quest from the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna.

: Complete the “Final Strand” quest from the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna. They’re Not Dolls : Collect all of the unique action figures in Neomuna and place them where they belong in Striders’ Gate. (nine in total)

: Collect all of the unique action figures in Neomuna and place them where they belong in Striders’ Gate. (nine in total)

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Virtual Fighter title in Destiny 2: Lightfall. For more Destiny 2: Lightfall information, be sure to check out our related section below.

