How to Get Trust Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 & What the God Roll is

Destiny 2 is no stranger to revitalizing older weapons from previous years and seasons. With the release of the newest expansion, Lightfall, a fan-favorite Hand Cannon, made its way back into the loot pool. The Trust Hand Cannon, once a dominating force in the Crucible during the Forsaken era, has returned to cause more chaos in PvP. However, some players need clarification on how to acquire the gun now. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Trust Hand Cannon & what the God Roll for it is in Destiny 2.

How to Obtain Trust Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

For the short and sweet answer, to acquire the Trust Hand Cannon, you’ll need to play Gambit. The gun can drop from completing matches, win or lose, which is the hard part. However, so long as you can get one, even if it’s not the roll you’re looking for, it’s okay because now, you can focus on the gun with the Drifter back at the Tower.

With Gambit engrams, which are earned by increasing your Gambit reputation, you can directly focus on the Trust Hand Cannon until you acquire the God Roll you want. Winning matches will be the best way to earn Gambit reputation quickly. With the engrams in hand, it’s finally time to discuss the God Roll you should be looking for.

Trust Hand Cannon God Roll in Destiny 2

As it was during the Forsaken era, the Trust Hand Cannon is a PvP weapon; thus, we want PvP perks to work with. Thankfully, Trust has a lot of good perks to choose from. However, only two can be considered the God Roll for the gun. The God Roll you should be seeking is Outlaw and Explosive Payload.

Outlaw will grant increased Reload Speed to the gun after securing a precision kill. At the same time, Explosive Payload will split 50% of the damage per shot into an Explosive damage portion that has no falloff, allowing the gun to shoot much farther than any other Hand Cannon could.

Needless to say, but this weapon will, and currently is, a menace to both use and compete against in the Crucible right now. Lightfall has only been out for a little more than a week, and the Trust Hand Cannon has quickly risen the ranks to be one of the most used weapons in PvP currently. Whether or not Trust will become the most-used Hand Cannon in PvP again remains to be seen, but chances are, there’s a pretty good chance.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Trust Hand Cannon & what the God Roll for it is in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest guides, like what the Lost Sector Rotations are, and more below.

