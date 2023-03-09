Image Source: Bungie

In Destiny 2, there’s a lot of ways to show your style, ranging from how your dress to the guns you rock. Alongside those cosmetic items that can be seen on the battlefield, Guardians can also display their flair with rocking emblems in loading screens, though some are definitely more flashy than others. Here is everything you need to know about how to get the Falling Stars emblem in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Falling Stars Emblem Guide

The Falling Stars Emblem in Destiny 2 is actually an exclusive one that can only be equipped by players that have an Amazon Prime account. If you have one, all you’ll need to do is go to this link and connect your account.

Once you do, even though the Falling Star Emblem doesn’t show as a listed reward, it will now be in your game, as indicated by the green Success prompt that pops up on the game. In game, simply head to the Tower and talk to Cryptarch Master Rahool to claim your Prime Gaming Rewards.

All Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Rewards

Alongside the Falling Stars Emblem, this pack also includes:

Popcorn Exotic Emote

Barebones SL-19 Exotic Sparrow

Andromeda Gleaming Legendary hip

Defiant Projection Legendary Ghost Holo

When Can You Claim the Falling Stars Emblem in Destiny 2? Answered

It is important to note that you can only claim these rewards from Amazon Prime from March 8, 2023, to April 30, 2023, as the deal will expire following that date.

For now, that is everything you need to know about how to get the Falling Stars emblem in Destiny 2. Anyone still on the hunt for more content for the game, including lots of Lightfall, raid, and error coverage, be sure to check out all of the related articles we’ve got below.

