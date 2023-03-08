Image via Square Enix

FFXIV’s patch 6.35 features a great deal of new content for players to enjoy—and not just quests, but a whole new set of crafting items such as Splendorous Tools. Naturally, any crafter worth their salt should have their own set. If that’s you, hang out for a minute and we’ll teach you how to get Splendorous Tools in FFXIV.

If you hope to get your hands on a set of Splendorous Tools in FFXIV, you’ll need to knock out a couple prerequisites. It’s a bit tedious, but the good news is that you’ll get your first set free of charge!

Completing “Endwalker/Zenos Duty”. Up first on your list of duties is to finish the main scenario quests for Endwalker. Yes, it’s a tall order, but if you haven’t experienced the story, what have you been doing? Get it done! Complete “The Crystalline Mean”. Have you been keeping up with your crafting or gathering? At least one needs to be level 90. Additionally, you should be up to speed with the quests as the Crystarium, specifically “The Crystalline Mean” which you can get from Katliss (X:11, Y:8.4). Complete “The Boutique Always Wins.” This is a pretty straightforward quest you can pick up from Mowen at Eulmore (X:11.4, Y:10.7) that unlocks access to the Boutique of Splendors. It can be accepted and completed right on the spot. Complete “An Original Improvement.” Now head back to the Crystarium because your last order of business is with Chora-Zoi (X:7.9 Y:11.5). They’ll give you the quest “An Original Improvement” which, upon completion, will unlock you a set of Splendorous Tools.

And there you have it: how to get Splendorous Tools in FFXIV. As long as you’ve kept up with your crafting and the main story, it shouldn’t take you more than an hour or so to complete. If you found this guide helpful, there’s plenty of FFXIV content available here at Twinfinite!

