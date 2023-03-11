How to Get Sealed Ahamkara Grasps in Destiny 2

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

There are many different items in Destiny 2, and collecting them all can certainly take a long time. Of course, there are countless Legendary items, but there is also an entire range of specialized exotics that each have their own intrinsic traits. One of these highly sought after exotics is the Sealed Ahamkara Grasps; an exotic pair of Hunter Gloves. But how can players get the Sealed Ahamkara Grasps in Destiny 2? Here is everything you need to know.

How Players Can Get The Sealed Ahamkara Grasps In Destiny 2

The Sealed Ahamkara Grasps are a valuable exotic for Hunters who want to increase their melee prowess. Their power is that “Dealing melee damage reloads your currently equipped weapon.” This can lead to some powerful combinations with other exotics, such as the Monte Carlo — because the Monte Carlo refreshes the melee, and the melee reloads the Monte Carlo.

However, the problem with exotic farming in Destiny 2, is that a lot of these exotics cannot be targeted. This is because like so many other exotics, the Sealed Ahamkara Grasps comes in an exotic engram. This means that players will need to get lucky in finding an exotic engram in the first place, and then get lucky pulling this specific exotic.

The Xur Method

Xur is a mysterious vendor who can help to procure exotic items for the cost of Legendary Shards. He comes around on Friday at Server Reset and lasts for 4 days. The good news is that currently on March 10, 2023, Xur is selling the Sealed Ahamkara Grasps, but he will not always have these items in stock. This means players who want to pick these up should head to Xur in the Tower at the Hangar if they want to nab this without relying on luck.

Unfortunately, if players miss this window this weekend, there is no telling when they will be back in stock, and then at that point there is only the traditional way of farming exotic engrams to get the Sealed Ahamkara Grasps in Destiny 2.

For more information on items in Destiny 2 including class guides, exotic weapons, and more, check out our guides section and become the Ultimate Guardian.

