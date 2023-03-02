How to Get Rescued Book in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games

While many players are jumping into the recently released Sons of the Forest for the first time, others are nearing the end of their journey in-game. There are many camps and caves to explore across the island map, in an order set out by the story’s progression. As players near the chance to explore the final bunker on the island, they may find themselves wondering how to get the Rescued Book in Sons of the Forest. Read on below to find out and grab it for yourself.

Sons of the Forest Rescued Book Location

Image Source: Twinfinite via Sons of the Forest Wiki

The first thing you are going to need to do before setting off to find the Rescued Book in Sons of the Forest is pull up your handy GPS map and locate the area marked on the image below. Do keep in mind that you are going to need to have first obtained the VIP Keycard before setting off the cave as the bunker within requires it for access. Once you have this, feel free to go on to the spot and keep an eye out for a green circle pointing its location out on your in-game map.

Once you come across the marked cave entrance, head inside and follow the steps below to get to the Rescued Book:

Enter through the bunker gate with a dead body outside; it should be located right on top of a green circle marker on your GPS map Use your VIP Keycard to open up the door and head down the stairs once inside the bunker Go through the hallway door at the bottom of the stairs and continue down the next flight of stairs You will then go through another door and walk down the hallway until you enter a room that has some shelves inside of it Past the shelves you will see the Rescued Book sitting atop a table as shown in the image below

Once you spot the Rescued Book all you need to do is approach it and press “E” to add it to your inventory. From there you can access it by clicking on it when you want to. Make sure to grab your Pajamas here as well before you leave if you have not yet obtained them.



Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Now that you know how to get the Rescued Book in Sons of the Forest you can dive back into your save file and get through the final bunker yourself. If you want to see some similar content just have a look below for related articles or head to Twinfinite’s home page for more gaming guides and news.

