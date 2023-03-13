How to Get Out Of Spinners Cave in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

During the dangerous quest to save Tobbs in the Plight of the House-Elf, you’ll find yourself lost in an intricate labyrinth filled with venomous spiders. Even those who manage to locate the creature may have difficulty finding the exit, considering the pathway’s elaborate structure. In this guide, we’ll help you with this mission by showing you how to get out of the Spinners Cave in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where Is the Spinners Cave Exit in Hogwarts Legacy?

After you find Tobbs’ location, you can use a shortcut below it by diving into a pool of water near a sunken boat. Players can either jump down or use the pathway to the right of the house elf’s destination.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

At this point, you must enter a cave on the right side where you can unlock a chest and remove wooden debris.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The character will eventually mention the familiarity of this particular area, and you can jump down to return to the entrance of the Spinners Cave. But be sure to ignore the route to the right of the table since this will lead you deeper inside the location again. Of course, players can still retrace their steps to reach the initial destination, yet it’s recommended to use the shortcut instead for a faster method.

To complete the quest, you’ll need to tell Deek about Tobb’s demise and comfort him by either saying, “I’m sorry,” or “It’s wise to move on.” The adorable creature also has many other quests that require you to capture and tame beasts, including the construction of the Breeding Pen with the Foal of the Dead mission. Deek’s storyline will ultimately end once you get the Phoenix, providing you with valuable upgrade materials.

If you don’t see these tasks, you must progress further in the main narrative, especially with the challenging Keeper trials.

So there you have it; this is how to get out of the Spinners Cave in Hogwarts Legacy. Before you go, you can explore the relevant links below, including our list of the best beasts to keep.

Related Posts