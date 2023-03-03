How to Get Neomuna Thunderhead Armor In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion is out for all Guardians to enjoy, and there’s nothing they want more than brand-new loot. These new goodies include the brand new Neomuna Thunderhead Armor, which was heavily shown in the marketing for Lightfall. However, some players need clarification on how to obtain this Armor. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Neomuna Thunderhead Armor in Destiny 2.

How To Obtain Thunderhead Armor in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

For the short and sweet answer, to obtain the Thunderhead Armor, you’ll need to increase your reputation rank with the Neomuna Vendor, Nimbus. To increase your rank, you must complete activities on Neomuna, such as Public Events, Lost Sectors, and Patrols. To unlock the complete Thunderhead set, you’ll have to reach rank 27 with Nimbus, who will have the last piece, the helmet, waiting for you.

Currently, there is no other method to obtain the Armor set, which means you’ll need to go back to basics and play an abundance of patrols while exploring Neomuna. As you unlock each Armor piece, they will also become available to earn from Neomuna engrams, which you earn by increasing your rank with Nimbus. Overall, if you want the Thunderhead Armor, you’ll have to play a lot of Neomuna activities, but you’ll have to anyway in order to progress the game.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Neomuna Thunderhead Armor in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest guides, like what the best DPS weapons are, and more below.

