How To Get Light Guiding Tetrahedron in Genshin Impact

The new Genshin Impact update includes plenty of new content, including the new 5-star character, Dehya. As is tradition, you must ascend Dehya to its maximum level in order to unlock her full potential. However, once you reach level 40, you will require a special ascension material called Light Guiding Tetrahedron to ascend the character further. However, not many players are aware of this material, as it’s used to upgrade only a few characters. Therefore, here’s how to farm Light Guiding Tetrahedron in Genshin Impact.

How Do You Farm Light Guiding Tetrahedron in Genshin Impact? Answered

The Light Guiding Tetrahedron can be obtained by defeating the field boss, Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network. The enemy was introduced back in the 3.1 version, and the monster can be found in The Dune of Elusion, specifically in the southern part of the Sumeru desert. We have marked the exact location in the below image for your convenience.

Defeating the boss can be easy with the right team composition and strategy. The team should consist of at least one Dendro character for the damage bonus, Lisa for the Electro element and to hit the core for achievement, Shang Ling for Pyro resonance and DPS, and Xiangling for fast attacks.

The strategy involves dodging the Matrix Algorithm’s attacks by going behind it, keeping the drones far away, and avoiding the lasers by moving out of the line of sight. After that, use Lisa’s Electro ability on the pillar to stun the Matrix Algorithm for a long time.

Finally, destroy the triangles with Xiangling and hit the core in the middle with Lisa for the achievement. If you’re having trouble hitting the middle, walk straight up to it and attack it. With this team composition and strategy, you can easily defeat the Matrix Algorithm in Genshin Impact.

In order to ascend Dehya to its maximum level, you will need 46 Light Guiding Tetrahedrons. Therefore, make sure you farm enough materials by beating the boss multiple times.

That’s everything you need to know about the farming Light Guiding Tetrahedron in Genshin Impact. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite by exploring the links below.

