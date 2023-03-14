How To Get Harsh Language in Destiny 2 Lightfall: God Roll, Mods & Perks

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Destiny 2’s Lightfall DLC brought an abundance of weapons for Guardians to search for. One such gun includes a brand new Void wave frame Grenade Launcher, Harsh Language. However, some players need clarification on how to acquire the weapon properly. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Harsh Language Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 & what the God Roll for it is.

How to Obtain Harsh Language Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2

Unfortunately, there isn’t a concrete answer on how to obtain the Harsh Language, as it is a World Loot drop, meaning it can be obtained from any activity in the game. Thus, we can’t narrow it down to one particular activity to earn the gun. That said, the weapon can be obtained from regular Legendary engrams or Prime Engrams, which drop in abundance from the Vanguard Ops playlist.

Speed-running this playlist will be the quickest way to earn the Harsh Language Grenade Launcher. It isn’t a guarantee, but it’s more efficient than playing various activities and hoping for one to drop. When you finally obtain the weapon, it’s time to discuss what roll you should look for.

Destiny 2 Harsh Language God Roll, Mods, & Perks

Being a World Loot drop, the Harsh Language has an abundance of perks to work with, making it all the more difficult to acquire the “God Roll.” However, two perks, in particular, will allow this weapon to rise the ranks to become one of the best guns in the game. The God Roll you should be looking for is Threat Detector and Destabilizing Rounds.

Threat Detector will grant increased reload speed, stability, and handling when enemies are in close proximity. On the other hand, Destabilizing Rounds will make nearby targets Volatile, defeating other enemies nearby.

Making enemies Volatile on command is an absolutely fantastic perk to have, as it will work hand in hand with Void builds, where Volatile is a must. Threat Detector will give increased reload speed, allowing you to essentially spam the weapon, making every enemy in your path Volatile, creating non-stop Void explosions. As far as mods go, Minor Spec or Major Spec will be good to use, as they give increased damage to Red or Orange-bar enemies.

It’s safe to say this weapon will be a top-tier choice for endgame activities moving forward.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Harsh Language Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 & what the God Roll for it is. Be sure to check out our latest guides, like how to complete the Trust Goes Both Ways quest, and more below.

