How to Get Crystal Marble in Resident Evil 4 Remake (& Where to Use It)

One of the defining traits of Resident Evil has always been a series of doors that must be unlocked in obtuse ways. How and why these security features have been installed within the various locations is anybody’s guess, but it’s yet another obstacle that Leon must deal with while on his rescue mission in rural Spain. Roost to Condor One: we’ve got the intel on how to get the Crystal Marble in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and where to use it.

Where To Find the Crystal Marble in Resident Evil 4 Remake

After giving the pesky Dr. Salvador the slip for a second time, you’ll find yourself in a rather snazzy estate. This is the Village Chief’s Manor, and it has a couple of puzzles for you to solve before you’ll be able to proceed. To begin with, you’d be best off busting into the bathroom located near the front door, as there is a Ganado lurking in there who will prove a problem later on. No need to knock!

Upstairs, there is a locked door that leads to the master bedroom. To enter, you’ll first want to browse the reading material on an adjacent desk. It has the clue you’re looking for, as to how you’ll untangle this mystery. This is also a great time to save your progress and recon your items, so take advantage of the typewriter nearby, too!

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

Returning downstairs, walk past the kitchen and you will find a sealed cabinet with a combination lock attached. Using the information from the book upstairs, enter the following code into the lock: crops, pig, baby.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

Success! The Crystal Marble is now yours. It resembles a sellable item (or the juggling balls David Bowie played with in Labyrinth), but it’s actually a Key Item, and you won’t be holding it for long. If you didn’t already take out the Ganado we mentioned earlier, he’ll now come out from the bathroom, sporting a worse mutation. Told you you should have dealt with him before!!

How to Solve the Village Chief’s Manor’s Lock Puzzle

Returning to the locked door upstairs, you will now pop the Crystal Marble into the depression and begin a simple puzzle. As you can probably guess just by looking at it, your goal is to align the dots within it against the Insignia carved into the lock. If you think you’ve almost got it, keep on adjusting, because it won’t work unless you’ve got an exact match like in the picture below.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

After a little bit of tinkering, you’ll have the door open in no time. As tempting as it may be to jump on the Village Chief’s plush bed, proceed to the drawer in the far corner to find a special key and trigger a cutscene.

¡Felicidades! You’ve gotten the Crystal Marble, solved the lock puzzle, and now the chapter is complete. But Baby Eagle is still at large. You’d best return to the guides below for more critical info on how to survive the menace of Resident Evil 4 Remake, Condor One. Roost, over and out!

