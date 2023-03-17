Image Credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact features various types of weapons players can obtain and use, such as swords, catalysts, and bows. Each gear has different levels or rarity, with five-star being the highest. If you want to know how to get Calamity Queller in Genshin Impact, this guide can answer that question for you.

How to Obtain Calamity Queller in Genshin Impact

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Calamity Queller is a five-star polearm believed to be forged from materials out of Teyvat. The weapon was once wielded by a Yaksha before it was lost following the death of its master. You can get this gear by pulling on the Weapon Event Wish banner, and if you are lucky, you won’t need to reach pity to obtain it.

Unlike character banners, weapon banners contain two items that receive rate-ups, which means you may acquire Mistsplitter Reforged instead of Calamity Queller. Both of them are good, but I understand if you are disappointed for not getting the one you are pulling for.

If you want the guarantee of obtaining the weapon regardless of your luck, you must have 240 Intertwined Fates or 38,400 Primogems saved up. Of course, that is the worst-case scenario. You may be able to get it much earlier if lady luck smiles at you that day.

Should You Pull for Calamity Queller in Genshin Impact?

Although Calamity Queller is considered Shenhe’s signature weapon, it is still viable for many characters. The polearm has a high base ATK of 741 and a 12 percent Elemental Damage bonus. It also has the Consummation Attack buff that maxes out at 19.2 percent after 6 seconds.

Calamity Queller is designed for main DPS units, and you can give it to Xiao or Hu Tao if you don’t have their signature weapons. So, yes, you should definitely consider pulling for this gear if you have a polearm character that needs proper gear.

That is the end of our guide on how to get Calamity Queller in Genshin Impact. Before leaving, be sure to check out other articles about the game below.

Related Posts