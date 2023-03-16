Image Source: Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces quite a few new gameplay elements and activities to make this feel like one of the most unique CoD experiences to date, headlined by the introduction of the Raid activity. These are the toughest activity you can take on, throwing three players into a grinder and tasking them to work together to conquer the challenge. However, to access it, you need a key. If you’re having trouble figuring out how to get one, here’s what you need to know about how to get a raid key in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Raid Key Guide

When the first Raid arrived during season one, every player had to unlock a Raid Assignment to take it on. Earn an assignment by completing one of three challenges, which grants one week’s access. After the week is up, the key expires, and you need to get another one.

As part of the Season 2 Reloaded update, anyone who owns Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II gains immediate access to the Raid, with no key required. However, Infinity Ward hasn’t mentioned whether or not players who don’t own MW2 will need a Raid Assignment. If the case still stands that a Raid Assignment is needed, one of three challenges had to be completed, and they were:

Finish top 20 in Warzone 2 battle royale.

Extract on the Fourth Chopper with 30K in DMZ.

Complete Daily Challenges in Co-Op or Multiplayer.

Again, if it is still a requirement, everyone you play the Raid with needs to have a Raid Assignment, provided they don’t own Modern Warfare II. The challenges are relatively simple, as the Resurgence Mode makes the battle royale-related challenge a breeze, and Spec-Ops and Multiplayer daily challenges will task you with simple challenges such as getting throwing knife kills or headshots with weapons.

The DMZ may prove to be the most challenging, so try your hand with the other modes first. That’s all you need to know about how to get a raid key in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. For more tips and tricks related to Call of Duty, check up on our related section below.

