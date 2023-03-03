How to Generate & Enter Character Creation Codes in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty puts you in the shoes of a nameless militia soldier as they fight their way through a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty, where demons have overrun the Three Kingdoms. While combat is the order of the day, one of the first options you’re going to encounter is the character creator, and fine-tuning the appearance of our protagonist. The game actually gives you the ability to save your character creation and generate a code, which can then be shared with your friends or other players online, so they, too, can use your creation. In this guide, we’ll be explaining how to generate and enter these character creation codes in Wo Long.

Generating Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Character Creation Codes

Once you’ve finished customizing the appearance of your character in the customization screen at the very beginning of Wo Long, after its opening cutscene, press the Menu button (three horizontal lines) on Xbox or the Options button on PlayStation to access the ‘Save/ Additional Features’ menu.

Image Credit: KOEI TECMO via Twinfinite

From here, go down to ‘Generate/ Manage Character Creation Codes’ and then select one of the empty slots that appear. You have 10 of these slots available to you.

Image Credit: KOEI TECMO via Twinfinite

After selecting an empty slot, confirm you want to upload these character creation settings. You’ll then be provided with a code on-screen that you can share with others online.

Image Credit: KOEI TECMO via Twinfinite

Don’t worry too much about writing it down. Once it’s uploaded, the code will be shown in the slot that you selected, making it easy to share.

Entering a Character Creation Code in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

If you’ve found a character online that you’d really like to use, in the same ‘Save/ Additional Features’ menu, select the ‘Enter Character Creation Code.’

Now just enter the code in the text box that appears on-screen and confirm your choice. The game will then download the character creation and bring it up on your screen. You can see the Venom Snake creation we decided to use courtesy of u/Kanden95 on the Wo Long subreddit in the screenshot below.

Image Credit: KOEI TECMO via Twinfinite

Now you’re all set to go and create (or use) the best character creations the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty community has to offer. Go forth and enjoy!

