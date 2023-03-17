How to Fix Unable to Find Valid License Code 315306 in Diablo 4 Beta

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment’s next entry in the Diablo franchise is slowly getting into fan hands via a pre-order beta. While it’s been a nice slice of demon slaying, it’s facing many technical issues preventing players from playing. One error turning heads is a license issue causing players to scour the internet to figure out what they did wrong. If you’re one of the many facing this issue, here’s what you need to know about how to fix code 314306 in Diablo 4’s beta.

Fixing Code 315306 in Diablo 4 Beta

Compared to the other errors, code 315306 is a simple fix, as fans have identified what the problem is. This error is caused by attempting to play the beta early, and the solution is to simply wait for the official launch of the beta.

The Diablo 4 beta will take place over the course of two periods, with the first period starting Friday, March 17 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET and ending on Monday, March 20 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. This period is for players who pre-ordered Diablo 4.

Conversely, the Open Beta will begin on Friday, March 24, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET and ends on Monday, March 27, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Regarding the error code, fans have found out it’s caused by attempting to launch the beta earlier than the time it’s officially on.

It may seem silly, but patience is a virtue, and waiting the extra second for the “all good” makes a world of difference. That’s all you need to know about how to fix code 314306 in the Diablo 4 beta. For more diabolical tips and tricks, check out our related section below.

