How to Fix Twitter Error Code 467: Your Current API Plan Does Not Include Access to This Endpoint

With Twitter changing hands recently with business mogul Elon Musk, the social media site has had a rather rocky start following the recent acquisition. Case in point: There are currently lots of issues arising right now and it’s looking like the online social networking site is currently down. For those who’ve arrived here, you may be pondering a specific query, how do you fix the Twitter Error Code 467: Your Current API Does not Include Access to This Endpoint. With that in mind, let’s discuss your options.

How Do I Fix Twitter Error Code 467: Your Current API Plan Does Not Include Access to This Endpoint? Explained

Right now, Twitter is experiencing an abnormal number of mass outages. In fact, according to Down Detector, there have been almost 8,500 reports of outages across the globe in the last two hours, which is incredibly high.

For those who’re trying to log into their Twitter account but are getting hit by Error Code 467, here’s what you need to know:

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but as the current problem is on Twitter’s end, there’s unfortunately not much users can do to get the social media service back online at the moment. We’d suggest rebooting your device and trying to log in again. However, if that doesn’t work, we’d advise you to wait for a few more hours and then try logging in again once the issues have been resolved on Twitter’s end.

As of the time of writing, Twitter has yet to release as official statement on the problem. As we continue to monitor the situation, we’ll make sure to update this post if and when we hear anything more official.

So, that brings us to the end of our guide. We hope this helped to shed some light on how to fix the Twitter Error Code 467: Your Current API Does not Include Access to This Endpoint. For more tips and guides, search for Twinfinite.

