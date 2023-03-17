How To Fix ‘PUGET LAKES’ Error In Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

One of the most egregious aspects of gaming is when a bug, glitch or error stops players being able to enjoy the game in the manner they want to. That remains true in Call of Duty and, in the immediate aftermath of the Season Two Reloaded patch, has become increasingly common. Here, we’re running through what to do if you’re hit with the ‘PUGET LAKES’ error code in Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2, as well as fixes.

Despite the praise Season Two Reloaded has generally received, a series of new error codes have emerged off the back of the update. The devs recently addressed error code 14008 and many players had issues with error code 2901 on the patch’s release day.

Now, a historic problem has resurfaced with a vengeance in Season Two Reloaded. Specifically, the ‘PUGET LAKES’ error code, which was fairly common in the months immediately following Warzone 2 and MW2’s respective launches.

What Does ‘PUGET LAKES’ Error Code Mean?

In Warzone 2 and MW2, the ‘PUGET LAKES’ error code is believed to occur when too many people log in and out in a short space of time.

The servers are thus overcrowded and, to try and solve the issues, stop players from connecting to declutter. Naturally, this is incredibly frustrating if you’re one of the players stopped from playing.

How To Fix ‘PUGET LAKES’ Error Code

There are a few methods of bypassing the issues that players report being successful. If you’re struggling with it, try any (and all) of the below fixes:

Continue trying to reconnect – because the issue occurs when servers are overpopulated, simply retrying to connect can work and the issue can fix itself.

because the issue occurs when servers are overpopulated, simply retrying to connect can work and the issue can fix itself. Restart your game – this resets your connection to Activision servers and can help you navigate the error code.

this resets your connection to Activision servers and can help you navigate the error code. Restart your network – this is almost like a ‘hard reset’ of your network and its connection to the servers. Some players have reported this solving the issue for good.

this is almost like a ‘hard reset’ of your network and its connection to the servers. Some players have reported this solving the issue for good. Wait the error out – naturally, these errors have a shelf life as players hop on and off of the games in question. Being patient and playing something else in the meantime should work – but we completely understand if you want to avoid this!

That’s all there is to know about the ‘PUGET LAKES’ error code in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, as well as fixes for the problem. We will update this page in the future if and when a different fix surfaces, or the devs address the error code publicly.

Related Posts