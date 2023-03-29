How To Fix League of Legends Error 5C: Trouble Fetching Information

Image Source: Riot Games

It’s never fun when a usually stable game starts throwing out error codes. Fortunately, we live in an age where most codes are fixable, provided the issues are client-side. In this case, we have solutions that should solve your issue and get you right back into the game. Here’s how to fix the League of Legends 5C: trouble fetching information error.

League of Legends 5C: Trouble Fetching Information Error Fixes

Unfortunately, this is one issue that can’t be blamed on server problems. While this is client-side, you can still do certain things to try and correct it yourself.

The obvious first step is closing out of the League of Legends client entirely and restarting your router. This is the troubleshooting step, so it might not do the trick, but it will eliminate your internet connection as the cause.

If that didn’t pay dividends, some players have found success by logging out of their accounts and logging into a backup account. Then from there, log out of that and back into your main account. It’s hard to say why this might work, but it could be that it establishes the connection between your account and the servers.

If all else fails, Riot Games offers an automatic troubleshooting tool that will correct any issues in your game files and patch up any files that need it.

This is everything you need to know that should fix the League of Legends 5C: trouble fetching information error. For more League of Legends news, content, and error guides, check out our links below.

