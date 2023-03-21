How to Fix Diablo 4 Xbox Beta You’re Too Early Error

Image Source: Blizzard

If you’re an avid Diablo fan, the announcement of Diablo 4’s release date has probably been the highlight of your week. However, if you’re one of the many Xbox players that have tried to access the beta version of the game, you may have run into the error message “You’re Too Early.” Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Here is how you can fix the Diablo 4 Xbox Beta You’re Too Early error message.

How Players Can Fix Diablo 4 Xbox Beta You’re Too Early Error

Unfortunately the Diablo 4 beta launcher was not clear about there being multiple versions of the game. Therefore, many players don’t realize that there are two versions of Diablo 4 available on the Microsoft Store: the full version of the game and the beta version. If you try to access the full version of the game, you will get the “You’re Too Early” error message. The solution is to go to the Microsoft Store and select the Diablo 4 Beta instead.

To do this, simply go to the Microsoft Store and search for Diablo 4. Once you find it, make sure to select the beta version of the game. This should solve the problem and allow you to access the beta version of Diablo 4.

It’s important to note that the Diablo 4 beta is not currently available. The official release date for the Open Beta is set for March 24, 2023 at 9AM PST. So, if you’re still getting the error message after selecting the beta version of the game, it’s probably because the beta is not yet available. However, with the beta version preinstalled, players should be able to fix the You’re Too Early error when the Open Beta launches later this week.

